NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff Office responded to a 911 call Sunday from a man who said he had shot his wife.

The incident took place on the 6600 block of Coyote Trail in Newport around 5:30 p.m.

After arriving on scene, deputies took the man into custody without incident. Officials said they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

The Washington State Crime Patrol Lab is processing the scene.