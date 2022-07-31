Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County

The crash closed the northbound lane of State Route 17 Sunday morning.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.

WSP said an SUV and a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.

According to WSP, the SUV attempted to turn left into the Blue Lake Rest Area. The motorcyclist was following too closely to the SUV and collided with it.

WSP stated the motorcyclist, identified as Dennis Armour, 68, of Ephrata, was flown to a nearby hospital from the scene. He later died.

The northbound lane was closed for more than an hour. The driver and passengers in the SUV are uninjured.

The crash has since been cleared and the northbound lane is back open.

