WSU women's basketball loses 60-44 to Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament

The Cougs had 20 of their season high 26 turnovers in the first half. The team will now wait to find out if they make the NCAA Tournament on March 15.

LAS VEGAS — Washington State women's basketball lost 60-44 to two-seed Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll as well.

The Cougs got off to a bad start in the first quarter, falling down by double digits at one point as they turned it over a lot and had no offensive rhythm.

By halftime, the Cougs had 20 turnovers, but somehow only trailed by eight points.

The Wildcats would end up doubling their halftime lead by the end of the third quarter and that would more or less be the end of the game.

Washington State finished with 26 turnovers on the game, which was a season high. They only shot 23.8 percent from the field.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led WSU with 12 points, but on just 2 of 17 shooting,

Washington State picked up their first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2017 on Wednesday against Utah.

The Cougs will now wait to see if their name will be called for the NCAA Tournament. ESPN's Bracketology had them as a Last Four In to the tournament. WSU will know on the Selection Show, which will happen on March 15 at 4 p.m.

The Cougs haven't made the NCAA Tournament in 30 years.