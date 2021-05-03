'It's a lot of happy emotions': WSU's Chloe Larson selected for NCAA Championships

Larson positioned herself to be selected for nationals after becoming the first individual champion by a Cougar as she won the 50 meter freestyle.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State swimmer Chloe Larson was selected on Wednesday to represent the Cougars in the 2021 NCAA Swimming Championships.

The senior positioned herself to be selected after setting some program history in the Pac-12 Championships last Thursday. She claimed the first individual championship ever by a Coug with a win in the 50 meter freestyle.

"It was an honor to represent the Cougs and to be the first one," she said.

She also set a program record in the 100 meter freestyle.

"It was a lot of smiles and a lot of happy tears this past week," she said.

The swimmer will compete in both the 50 and 100 meter freestyles at nationals.

Larson is the second WSU swimmer to be selected for the NCAA Championships in the past three seasons. Her teammate Mackenzie Duarte was selected in 2019.

"I really did well up with tears a little bit because it's something I've been working towards my whole four years of college," she said. "It's a lot of happy emotions and a lot of gratitude."

The championships will be held from March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina.