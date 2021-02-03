Pac-12 announces WSU's 2021 football schedule

The schedule features two three-game home stands. One will kick off the season in September and another will take place in the middle of October.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 announced WSU's 2021 fall football schedule on Tuesday.

The Cougs will play seven home games and five road games. Three of the seven home games are against non-conference opponents.

It was already known that WSU would begin their season against Utah State on Sept. 4 in Pullman, host Portland State on Sept. 11 and have their final non-conference game of the season Oct. 23 against BYU in Martin.

It was also already known what Pac-12 schools WSU would play this season and where, but the dates were not known.

WSU will begin Pac-12 play against USC at Martin Stadium on Sept. 18, wrapping up their first three game home stand. They will then head out on the road to play at Utah on Sept. 25 and at California on Oct. 2.

They will then return home for their second three game home stand against Oregon State on Oct. 9, Stanford on Oct. 16, and BYU on Oct. 23.

Next up is a road game on Arizona State on Oct. 30.

The Cougs then get their bye week on Nov. 6.

They once again head back out on the road for another contest at Oregon on Nov. 13.

WSU will wrap up their home slate for the season on Friday, Nov. 19 against Arizona and end out their regular season in Seattle against the Huskies on Friday, Nov. 26.

Here is the full schedule in chronological order:

Sept. 4: Utah State in Pullman

Sept. 11: Portland State in Pullman

Sept. 18: USC in Pullman

Sept. 25: At Utah

Oct. 2: At Cal

Oct. 9: Oregon State in Pullman

Oct. 16: Stanford in Pullman

Oct. 23: BYU in Pullman

Oct. 30: At Arizona State

Nov. 6: Bye Week

Nov. 13: At Oregon

Nov. 19: Arizona in Pullman