WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award

Leger-Walker has had one of the best freshman campaigns of any WSU women's basketball player ever.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been known for months but it became a formality on Monday. WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker was named the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year. She also was a first team All-Pac-12 selection.

Leger-Walker has had an astounding freshman season, especially since no one had her on their radar when she committed to the Cougs.

She finished the season tied for first in the conference in points per game, averaging 19.4 per contest.

She also won the Pac-12’s player of the week award seven times. Cal’s Kristine Anigwe still holds the record, winning the award eight times in a season. UW’s Kelsey Plum also won the award seven times her freshman year. Leger-Walker was also named the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Week after hitting a game winner in overtime of Arizona in January. That award is a national award given out by the US Basketball Writers Association.

Leger-Walker made her mark in WSU’s record books as well. She currently has twelve 20+ point performances on the season. The previous freshman record for 20+ point games on a season was 9. She is currently tied for the sixth most 20+ point performances in a season in WSU history. The previous school record for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors was four in a season. She obliterated that as well.

Overall, the New Zealand native has helped lead the Cougs to one of their most successful seasons in team history. The program was ranked for their first time ever in January, notched their first ever win over a top five opponent against UCLA in February, and is currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament. The team also finished the season with a winning record for the first time in seven seasons. The program has only finished the regular season with a winning record six times.