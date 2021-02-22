NCAA names WSU's Noah Williams National Player of the Week

Williams put up 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Thursday and then followed that up with 40 points on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington State men's basketball guard Noah Williams was named National Player of the Week by NCAA.com on Monday morning.

Williams had two monster performances for the Cougs, in which the team picked up two wins.

He put up 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Thursday against California, On Saturday in triple overtime against Stanford, he scored 40 points. The guard became the first WSU player to do that since Klay Thompson in 2011.

Williams is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.