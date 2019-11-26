PULLMAN, Wash — It's Apple Cup week.

Washington State football hits the road this Friday to take on its hated rivals Washington. The Cougs are looking to snap a six game losing streak in this series.

The players want to change that.

"It would mean a lot to me," wide receiver Renard Bell said. "It would mean the world to me to win this game, especially over in their stadium too."

Quarterback Anthony Gordon took a more relaxed approach, but wants to get the job done against Washington.

"The fact that it's Washington, we've struggled in the past, but as a team we are really taking it upon ourselves to not make this game more than it is," Gordon said. "If all eleven of us on the three sides of the ball play together, we have a good chance at this one."

WSU'S OFFENSIVE WOES AGAINST WASHINGTON

In this six game losing streak, Washington State hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any of the contests.

Once again, the Huskies are one of the best defenses in the Pac-12. Washington currently allows the third least yards per game, third least points per game and the second least passing yards per game in the conference.

If it's a low scoring game, Washington State's chances of winning aren't high. They need to get points on the board.

"You know the National Football League seems to think they (Washington) are really good at stopping people from scoring," head coach Mike Leach said. "That's why they draft all their players. They go out there and play tough defense against everybody. We need to do the best we can to score. If we make enough routine plays, we'll score."

WSU'S DEFENSE VS. WASHINGTON'S OFFENSE

Over the last two games, Washington State has given up 912 passing yards and a bunch of big plays.

That simply won't cut it.They'll have to be better there.

Another area on defense to watch out for is on third down. Washington is the worst in the conference in converting on third down.

If Washington State can be disruptive there, it could be a big momentum swing.

"We have to win our one on ones," linebacker Jahad Wood said. "We need to get open field tackles. That's what it comes down to, being disciplined with our eyes, keying in who we have to key in on."

GAME TIME

The Apple Cup will be played on Friday, November 29 at 1 p.m.. The game will be at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The game will air on FOX.

RELATED: WSU women's soccer advances to College Cup QFs for first time in school history

RELATED: 'Three helped us out': Honoring Tyler Hilinski at WSU football's senior night

RELATED: Gordon leads Washington State over Oregon State 54-53