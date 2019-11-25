CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Washington State women's soccer moves on in the College Cup after a 3-0 win against West Virginia in the round of 16 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

With the win, WSU advances to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The team also picked up its 15th win this season, which is the most in school history.

The first goal was scored in the 15th minute by Makamae Gomera-Stevens. Morgan Weaver scored twice in the second half to finish the Mountaineers off.

The Cougs will play South Carolina at 3 p.m. on Friday in the tournament next weekend for a chance at the semifinals.

RELATED: WSU women's soccer advances to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

RELATED: Video of WSU women's soccer player faking out opponent goes viral