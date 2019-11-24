Emotions ran high throughout Martin Stadium Saturday night, as the Cougs honored Former Quarterback Tyler Hilinski on their last home game of the year, and what would have been Tyler’s senior night.

The night started with the Washington State football team’s seniors on the field before the start of their last home game. Instead of first announcing the names of the seniors, the team and head coach Mike Leach honored Tyler by embracing the Hilinski family, who made the trek to Pullman, on the field.

KREM 2’s Amanda Roley attended the game. She shared the moment Martin Stadium held a tribute to Tyler during the senior night celebration.

After the announcer mentioned Tyler Hilinski, the seniors gathered on the field to embrace the Hilinski family, while game patrons held up three-fingers to show their support.

That’s not the only example of the team honoring Tyler Saturday night. They also won with a game-changing touchdown, made in the last two seconds of the game.

KREM 2’s Brenna Greene tweeted the moment out, saying, “Cougs have lost every close game this year. It feels fitting that on [Hilinski’s] senior night, they finally pull off a signature close win.”

In post game interviews, quarterback Anthony Gordon and linebacker Jahad Woods shared their thoughts about the powerful experience.

“No doubt, can’t help but think about it, you know? Tyler is always with us, every step of the way,” Gordon said. “It was awesome to see Kim [Hilinski] and Mark [Hilinski] tonight – and I know it was pretty tough for them – but it was great to see them and I’m real happy we were able to get a win for them.”

“I can’t help but think, you know, three helped us out,” Woods said. “It’s a great feeling. I’m trying not to get emotional but it’s a crazy feeling.”

“Do you feel like you guys won this game for Tyler,” Greene asked.

“Yeah, for sure. We did. We won this game for Tyler and his family,” Woods said.

