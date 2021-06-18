Washington State soccer signs former Coug star Morgan Weaver's sister

Isabella Weaver will transfer from Tacoma Community College. Morgan was drafted second overall in the 2020 NWSL Draft after leading WSU to the College Cup.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State soccer has signed the sister of the greatest Cougs soccer player.

Isabella Weaver, sister of former WSU star Morgan Weaver, will join the team as a transfer from Tacoma Community College. She scored 15 goals in 24 games in the 2019 season.

Isabella has three years left of eligibility.

Morgan Weaver was the second overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft and now plays for the Portland Thorn. She scored 15 goals in 24 games for the Cougs in her final collegiate season, leading WSU to the 2019 College Cup before losing to North Carolina 2-1.

Weaver tweeted in support of her sister signing with Washington State.