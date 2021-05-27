Pac-12 announces televised game times for 2021 football season: Here's when you can watch WSU play

There will be five WSU home games and one road game televised this year.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 announced Thursday that there will be six Washington State University football games televised for their early TV selections.

There will be five home games and one road game available to view.

These game times are part of the early television selections that cover the first three weeks of the season, along with more selected games later in the year.

The first game of their season will be against Utah State on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. at home. The following week, WSU will host Portland State on Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. Both games will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

On Sept. 18 the Cougars begin Pac-12 play by hosting USC at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised by FOX.

On Oct. 16, WSU will host Stanford during the university's Family Weekend in Pullman. This game time will be determined at a later date.

WSU will also host Arizona on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. and will be televised by Pac-12.

The final early TV selection will be on Nov. 26 when WSU plays in Seattle for the Apple Cup against University of Washington. A time for this game will be announced later in the fall.

Cougar fans who are looking to buy tickets can complete the ticket interest form, here. Fans can also contact the Athletic Ticket Office at athletictickets@wsu.edu.

Sept. 4: Utah State in Pullman

Sept. 11: Portland State in Pullman

Sept. 18: USC in Pullman

Sept. 25: At Utah

Oct. 2: At Cal

Oct. 9: Oregon State in Pullman

Oct. 16: Stanford in Pullman

Oct. 23: BYU in Pullman

Oct. 30: At Arizona State

Nov. 6: Bye Week

Nov. 13: At Oregon

Nov. 19: Arizona in Pullman