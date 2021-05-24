Cougar Gold cheese to be featured on the Rachael Ray Show

The award-winning cheese is made at the WSU Creamery.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The award-winning Cougar Gold cheese will be featured on an episode of the Rachael Ray Show on Monday.

The show will highlight how students use milk from the university’s Knott Dairy Center to make cheese.

According to a release from WSU, Ray and the show’s producers were inspired to feature the university’s cheese-making process after a friend sent Ray a surprise gift of Cougar Gold.

The creamery has been operating for over 70 years and produces more than 250,000 cans of cheese, as well as 22,000 gallons of ice cream annually.

The creamery also provides work, learning opportunities and financial support to students and university operations.

“I’m excited that Rachel Ray chose to showcase the behind-the-scenes work by students and staff to make the Cougar cheese and ice cream that customers have come to know and love,” said creamery manager, John Haugen. “Our student employees work hard, between their classes, to make and sell high-quality products that start with students at the WSU dairy. But the result we’re most proud of are our student employees, who receive practical experience as part of their education.”

Cougar Gold cheese is sold at Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe on the WSU campus, Safeway, WSU bookstores in Vancouver, Richland and Spokane. Other Safeway's and grocery store chains outside of Pullman carry the cheese. It is advised to call the store to see if they have it in stock.

Other cheeses made by the WSU Creamery include Natural Cheddar, Smoky Cheddar, Viking, Dill Garlic, Sweet Basil, Hot Pepper and Ghost Pepperjack.