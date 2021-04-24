WSU running back Kannon Katzer scores two TDs in Crimson and Gray spring game

The former Mt. Spokane running back is a walk-on for the Cougs. He's been through a lot in the last year after his mom died in an ATV accident last August.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State walk-on running back Kannon Katzer scored two touchdowns in the Cougs' Crimson and Gray spring football game on Saturday.

It was quite the moment considering what he has been through the last year. The former prep star lost his mom, Melissa, in an ATV accident last August. He opted out of playing last season for the Cougs.

Katzer told KREM 2 in an interview last October that when he returned, he wanted to play for his mom.

"Trauma truly makes an animal," Katzer said. "This will drive me to be a better athlete and everything I do is going to be for her. With her being gone it's going to give me that extra motivation to rise to the top."

The former Mt. Spokane High School running back was the 3A Greater Spokane League Player of the Year in 2019.