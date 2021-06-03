Three players with local ties to attend 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team training camp

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis along with Washington State's Dishon Jackson were selected to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team training camp on Thursday. Only 27 players were invited to the camp.
In 2019, Jalen Suggs made the team although he was not committed to Gonzaga yet. Anton Watson was also invited to training camp in 2019 but did not make the final cut.
Jackson will look to become the first WSU player to make the team's 12-man roster since Klay Thompson and DeAngelo Casto in 2009.
"It means a lot, just being able to suit up in the USA jersey is an honor," said Jackson. "Two years ago I had torn my meniscus when I thought I was going to get invited to the U16 team. That changed everything and to see that two years later all the hard work and dedication that I have put into the game of basketball has paid off and to be getting this invite is huge for me. I am very grateful for the opportunity."
Training camp will be June 20-22 in Forth Worth. The team will be coached by TCU's Jamie Dixon.