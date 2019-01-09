SPOKANE, Wash. — It's alive!

The Spokane Shock might be rejoining the Indoor Football League. After nearly two years of dormancy on the team's Facebook page, the page has posted several times on Saturday under the name the Spokane Empire.



The team changed its name to the Empire after the AFL kept the rights to the Shock.

Posts on the Facebook page have been of former players and hype videos. KREM is working to confirm whether or not the team is returning to the league. In a Facebook comment, the page commented, "Prepare to be SHOCKED!!!!!!"

The Spokane Shock played in the Lilac City as an AF2 team, which was the Arena Football developmental league from 2005-2009. The team was then a part of the Arena Football League from 2010 to 2015.