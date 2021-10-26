Fans in Spokane have the chance to name the city's new professional soccer team

The United Soccer League is turning to community members for their opinions on the creation of the city's new professional soccer teams' colors, name and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane soccer fans have the unique chance to be a part of history.

The United Soccer League (USL) is turning to fans and community members for their opinions on the design and creation of the city's new professional soccer teams' crest, colors and more.

The USL is holding multiple virtual and in-person listening sessions.

The events are free and hosted at different times and locations. USL Spokane is working to get feedback for both the men’s League One team and W-League women’s team.

One session was held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Brick West Brewing Co., where attendees received a free beer for their thoughts.

Local soccer fan Debbie Stempf said she attended the event because she played, coached and loves soccer.

"It is fun, I have never been involved in something like this but I thought 'oh, I'd like to do this because I'm a big fan'. I want to see it go," Stempf said.

USL Spokane president Cindy Wendle said these sessions are important to the development of the team, especially because the crest is worn over the heart with a lot of pride for the community.

"There's a lot of nature people, really passionate about the river here and our bridges, the people, how nice everyone is, sport town, definitely talking about us being a sport town," Wendle said.

Here are the next upcoming listening sessions:

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with local artists at Fellow Coworking

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Whistle Punk Brewing with adults that play in local organized leagues

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Brick West Brewing, which is open to all audiences

Fans can learn more and sign up for the listening sessions at uslspokane.com