United Soccer League announces plans to bring a women's team to Spokane as early as 2022

The announcement was made at 2:30 p.m. at the Spokane Arena.

SPOKANE, Wash — The United Soccer League (USL) announced on Wednesday that a women's soccer league will come to Spokane in 2022.

The women's team will be added to Spokane along with the men’s team that was already slated to come to the city. The USL W League will begin in 2022. Spokane will look to be apart of that new league when it kicks off in 2022

The COO of USL Justin Papadakis, President of USL to Spokane Cindy Wendle, Mayor of Spokane Nadine Woodward and CEO of Downtown Spokane Partnership Mark Richard attended the announcement on Wednesday.

On Monday, June 21 Cindy Wendle was named the president of the USL to Spokane. She will lead all facets of the day-to-day operations, laying the necessary foundation to prepare for the 2023 inaugural season. She has been an active participant in the community effort to bring professional soccer to Spokane, unifying multiple stakeholders in the project.

Wendle talked about the new role in a press release from the USL.

“Soccer is an international passion - it bridges cultural, economic and regional boundaries, to enjoy a match day experience like no other sport can offer,” Wendle said.

Earlier this year, Spokane Public Schools Board voted to approve the construction of a $31 million, 5,000-seat stadium downtown that will serve as the home of a League One expansion club.

The stadium, which will be developed, owned and operated by the Spokane Public Facilities District, is set to be an economic catalyst for Spokane, generating a projected $11.4 million in economic impact, while also saving the school department $22.5 million over the lifespan of the venue.