Do you want to help USL Spokane come up with the club's crest, colors and name? Here's how

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United Soccer League of Spokane announced Thursday the first in a series of listening sessions with the community to come up with the club’s crest, colors and name.

In a press release, USL Spokane leaders said the first set of listening sessions will be held virtually and will include input for both the W League and League One teams.

“As we have said from the beginning, this club is going to be for Spokane, by Spokane and created with the greater Spokane community,” USL Spokane President Cindy Wendle said in a press release. “Our crest, colors and name has to be a direct reflection of the people and place that make Spokane unique; that only happens with community participation and us listening to locals on what they love most about Spokane and the world’s game. Our goal is the creation of an identity, embodied in the crest, that is worn over our hearts, and worn with pride by locals.”

Local creative agency, Treatment, was hired by the club to help bring the community input to life.

“Treatment’s past work showcases a deep understanding of the fabric and diversity of our region,” Wendle said in the press release. “Their commitment and passion to stay true to how Spokane wants to be embodied in our crest is what will help make this process truly ‘by Spokane.’ We are thrilled to partner with a local agency; a small business dedicated to inclusion and diversity on their team and a commitment to projects that drive purpose in their work.”

The first two listening sessions will take place on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Additional sessions are being planned for October. They plan to hold sessions with members of the youth soccer community, arts/culture and young professionals. If you’d like to participate, you’re asked to register online.