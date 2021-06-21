United Soccer League names new president for Spokane

Cindy Wendle will serve as the President of USL to Spokane working to expand the league before the 2023 season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United Soccer League announced on Monday Cindy Wendle will be the new USL president to Spokane.

Wendle has a history of community work in the city most recently contracted with Spokane County on community initiatives. She will lead all facets of the day-to-day operations, laying the necessary foundation to prepare for the 2023 inaugural season.

Justin Papadakis, the United Soccer League COO, said that Spokane has all the ingredients to be one of the most passionate soccer communities in the country. They will focus on laying critical groundwork for the program over the next several months.

“Soccer is an international passion - it bridges cultural, economic and regional boundaries, to enjoy a match day experience like no other sport can offer,” Wendle said in a press release.