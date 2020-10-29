Sandy Zimmerman comes up short in American Ninja Warrior finals

Zimmerman won't be one of the final eight contestants in next week's season finale, but hopes to keep inspiring people through her life story and perseverance.

ST. LOUIS — Spokane's Sandy Zimmerman came up short in the American Ninja Warrior finals on Wednesday.

Most of the 27 contestants in the finals competed on the first night of the last round on Wednesday. Zimmerman needed to finish in the top eight contestants of the 16 people who competed so far to see if she had a chance to make it to the final obstacle course next week. Zimmerman was unable to after falling on the third obstacle.

She garnered a lot of attention last year when she became the first mom to finish the American Ninja Warrior course.

This mom isn’t holding anything back. 💪 pic.twitter.com/bKS0Uj1COj — Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 25, 2019

Zimmerman has used her platform to show people they can overcome life's toughest challenges. She grew up poor, on welfare and in the foster care system as a child.

She has openly talked about her struggles, but more importantly persevering through adversity. Zimmerman was glad to make it to the finals so she could keep sharing that message.

"I think being an example and showing people we can face horrendous obstacles in our lives, and if we can get the help we need, if we can get the mindset we need, I just feel like there's nothing in life we can't overcome," she said.

Zimmerman plans on competing again in season 13 of American Ninja Warrior.