Spokane Chiefs will return to the ice March 19

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs finally have a date they will return to action.
They have been approved by the State of Washington to begin regular season play on March 19.
The Chiefs will play a schedule strictly against U.S. Division teams. Those teams are the Seattle Thunderbirds, Portland Winterhawks, Everett Silvertips, and Tri-Cities Americans. An exact schedule has not yet been set, but is expected to be released soon. According a previous release, the league is committed to playing a 24 game regular season. That was announced at the beginning of January.
According to Friday's release, no fans will be allowed at games.