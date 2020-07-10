Post Falls native, Spokane Chief Bear Hughes gets drafted into the NHL

Just a year and a half ago, Hughes was playing club hockey for the Spokane Braves.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Bear Hughes is quite a story.

A year and a half ago, he was playing hockey at the club level in Spokane. Wednesday he heard his name called during the NHL Draft.

The Washington Capitals drafted Hughes with the 148th pick in the fifth round on Wednesday afternoon.

Hughes signed with the Chiefs in January of 2019 and got called up to the squad in March.

"This was always my dream, but I didn't know if it would actually happen," Hughes said on playing for the Chiefs. "Since it did, there's a lot of excitement for me."

He was so much of an unknown that he was not rated by the NHL's scouting service coming into this season.

His rookie campaign this past season included being awarded the WHL's Rookie of the Month award in November. During that stretch he had 12 points overall, five of which were goals and seven of which were assists.

Overall, the 6'1 forward scored 16 goals and added 31 assists in 61 games this past season. He finished seventh among all WHL rookies in points, ninth in goals, tied for fourth in assists, and fifth in shots on goal.

“Bear has taken great strides in his development over the last couple years and has shown lots of upside,” said Chiefs’ general manager Scott Carter.

Hughes was first put on the Chiefs' radar by former Chiefs' great and now Stanley Cup winner Tyler Johnson. He noticed Bear during off season workouts.

"I played in the league and I saw the guys that came in, the kids that played, and truthfully I just thought he was better than a lot of the players I played with and against," Johnson said.