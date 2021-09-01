WHL commits to playing a 24 game regular season

CALGARY, AB — The Western Hockey League announced on Friday that it is committed to having a 24-game 2020-2021 season.
The Spokane Chiefs look to take the ice again after last season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A start date hasn't been set, but the WHL is working with health authorities in each area with a team to set a date. The WHL said it anticipates approvals will be received soon.
The league is considering all models and schedule formats to ensure a season happens.
“The Western Hockey League is committed to providing a season for WHL players,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said. “This commitment ensures WHL players will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the system and continue to pursue their hockey goals in the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players.