WHL commits to playing a 24 game regular season

CALGARY, AB — The Western Hockey League announced on Friday that it is committed to having a 24-game 2020-2021 season.

The Spokane Chiefs look to take the ice again after last season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A start date hasn't been set, but the WHL is working with health authorities in each area with a team to set a date. The WHL said it anticipates approvals will be received soon.

The league is considering all models and schedule formats to ensure a season happens.