SAN JOSE, Calif. - All good things must come to an end, and that was the case for the WSU women's soccer team on Friday.

Morgan Weaver scored a goal for the Cougs seven minutes into the game against North Carolina, but that would be all the scoring for WSU in the contest, as they fell 2-1 to the Tar Heels.

North Carolina scored two goals after Weaver's in the first half, and that would be all the scoring for the game. The Cougs did have several good opportunities to score in the second half but none of them found the back of the net.

The Cougs had more shots on goal than North Carolina, with ten to the Tar Heel's eight. The two teams also tied for shots on goal at 4.

WSU becomes the first team in history to win three away games to get to the College Cup. They advanced to the program's first ever elite eight and final four during this run. The wins in the tournament also pushed their win total to the most in a single season in program history.

