WSU vs Cal: How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament game

Washington State enters the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on a six-game win streak, earning the No. 5 seed.

LAS VEGAS — The Washington State Cougars men's basketball team enters the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on a hot streak. The Cougs won six games in a row to close out the regular season and earn the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

WSU faces Cal in the first round of the tournament. The Cougs (16-15, 11-9) are heavy favorites against No. 12 seed Cal (3-28, 2-18).

WSU swept Cal this season, winning 66-51 at home, and 63-57 at Cal.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the WSU-Cal game is on, here are the details.

The Washington State Cougars face the Cal Golden Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Bulldogs vs Golden Bears

The Washington State Cougars men's basketball team is hoping to duplicate the run the women's team made all the way to the Pac-12 Championship.

Though they enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 5 seed, the Cougs have wins against most teams ranked ahead of them, including Arizona, USC, and Oregon. WSU also nearly beat UCLA earlier this season.

The Cougs are led by forward Mouhamed Gueye, whose 15 double-doubles lead the Pac-12. Guard TJ Bamba leads WSU in scoring, with 15.7 points per game. He scored a career-high 36 points in his last game against Washington.

Cal has struggled all season, managing only three wins.

