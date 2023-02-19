WSU senior small forward D.J. Rodman announces he is returning to school

The senior will exercise his extra year of eligibility and return to WSU for the 2023-2024 season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — During his senior day ceremony at Beasley Coliseum today, WSU senior forward D.J. Rodman announced he is returning to school next season and using his extra year of eligibility.

Rodman has had a breakout season for the Cougs and is averaging over nine points per game.

His announcement sent the Beasley Coliseum crowd into a frenzy and energized his teammates along with his head coach, Kyle Smith.

Smith was visibly pumped up and responded to the news by jumping into Rodman's arms.