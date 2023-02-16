Gueye, Rodman lead Washington State over Oregon State 80-62

Cougs make 14 three pointers, Gueye perfect from the field in victory.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Mouhamed Gueye scored 21 points, DJ Rodman added 18 and Washington State hit eight straight 3-pointers to start the game in an 80-62 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Gueye sank all nine of his shots and added four assists for the Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman made 7 of 12 shots and grabbed four rebounds. TJ Bamba had 14 points and Andrej Jakimovski scored 13 with eight rebounds. Rodman and Jakimovski both made four 3-pointers.

Tyler Bilodeau came off the bench to score 18 points and grab five rebounds for the Beavers (10-17, 4-12). Reserve Michael Rataj pitched in with 11 points and six boards.

Rodman, Jakimovski and Justin Powell all had two 3-pointers in Washington State's run of eight straight makes. Gueye and Bamba nailed the other two as the Cougars grabbed a 28-12 lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half. Gueye had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and WSU led 44-30 at intermission.

Jakimovski, Jabe Mullins and Rodman hit 3-pointers and Gueye sank a jumper to cap an 11-2 run that gave Washington State its biggest lead — 68-47 with 9:39 left to play. To that point the Cougars had made 14 of 19 attempts from beyond the arc (71%).

Washington State made 29 of 49 shots overall (59%) and missed its last five 3-point tries to finish 14 of 24 from distance (58%). The Cougars took the lead 16 seconds into the game and never looked back.

Oregon State shot 48% overall but just 26% from 3-point range — 5 of 19. The Beavers' bench outscored the Cougar reserves 35-6.

