WSU announces naming rights for Martin Stadium's field

WSU AD Pat Chun says the deal is believed to be the largest single commitment by a company to WSU Athletics in the program's history.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun announced today that the school has sold the naming rights to Martin Stadium's field to Gesa Credit Union out of Richland for a minimum of $11 million. The figure could go up as additional Gesa consumer-based incentives are reached.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved the deal that Chun believes to be the largest single commitment by a company to WSU Athletics in program history.

The deal will last 10 years and Martin Stadium will now be known as Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

"Today begins a historic partnership between Gesa Credit Union and Washington State University," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun in a statement. "This partnership unites two organizations with a shared vision of educating and impacting communities throughout the state of Washington and Pacific Northwest. In addition, this partnership will impact our goal of providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes. We welcome Gesa Credit Union as the newest members of the WSU Family and look forward to great victories, memories and moments for WSU Football taking place on Gesa Field."

Gesa will open a student-run branch on WSU's campus in September of 2021.