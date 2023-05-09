Vandals preparing to upset Nevada on the road

If Idaho is able to beat Nevada it will be the Vandals first win over an FBS opponent since dropping down to the FCS.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Vandals entered this season with high expectations and delivered on them in week one with a 42-17 route of Lamar.

However, head coach Jason Eck says that's what they should have done. Now, it's time to improve with an FBS team looming.

"You know, I congratulate them on the win. But, we're kind of raising our bar this year," Idaho head coach Jason Eck said. "You know, so I don't want to celebrate too much over a team that, you know, I think we should have beat."

This week, the Vandals are underdogs as they're facing an FBS opponent in the Mountain West's Nevada Wolf Pack. Idaho gave both the Washington State Cougars and Indiana Hoosiers a run for their money last season, eventually falling to WSU 24-17 and IU 35-22.

With the confidence gained from close games against power five programs last season, the Vandals head into this matchup thinking they can win.

"The message to the team when we have games against these is we're going to play aggressive," Eck said when asked about last season's FBS opponents. "We're going to play to win, you know, we're not going to go in there and try to keep it close or just try to keep it respectable. We're gonna go for it and go for the win."

"Everybody that's playing has been there before and we're just ready to go in and actually get a W this time," junior defensive back Tommy McCormick said.

Nevada is coming off a 66-14 loss to USC in week one. The Vandals fully expect an angry Wolf Pack team looking to rebound.

"Yeah, definitely expecting them to come out. I think they should assume that this isn't going to be a rollover game from us coming in," McCormick said. "I'm expecting their best from them and they're gonna get our best."

If Idaho is able to beat Nevada it will be the Vandals first win over an FBS opponent since dropping down to the FCS.

"I think you got to look at it as an opportunity. You know, it's a great challenge. But again, the other side of a great challenge is a great opportunity," Eck said.

Idaho and Nevada will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Reno.

