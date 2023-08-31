Idaho opens season with 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road

No. 8 Idaho proved the preseason hype around the team was for good reason, opening the season with a 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The No. 8 Idaho Vandals proved the preseason hype around the team was for good reason, opening the season with a 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road.

The Vandals' offense has been one of the talking points around Big Sky football all preseason and proved to be the threat many expect for the 2023 season.

Reigning Jerry Rice Award-winning quarterback Gevani McCoy threw an efficient 14-for-19 with 164 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards on the night.

Preseason Big Sky Offensive MVP Hayden Hatten caught 6 passes for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns.

A majority of the offense, however, came from Big Sky Preseason First Team running back Anthony Woods. The sophomore ran for 138 yards on just 13 attempts and found the end zone twice. Wood's 10.6 yards per carry was aided by a 93-yard run late in the first half. That run led to a McCoy touchdown pass to Hatten, putting the Vandals up 28-0 at halftime.

The Vandals scoring barrage came to an end in large part due to not playing their starters in the fourth quarter.

Idaho will now head into a long week of preparation at 1-0. The Vandals are set to hit the road once again to face the Mountain West's Nevada Wolfpack. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. in Reno.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.