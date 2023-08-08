Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez switches feet, earns preseason All-Big Sky honors

Chavez was 15-20 on field goals last season and was perfect on extra points.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Among the six Idaho Vandals players named to the preseason All-Big Sky team was kicker and punter Ricardo Chavez.

The former soccer goalkeeper who did not kick a football until midway through high school is now considered the best kicker in a division one conference.

"When I got into high school, around my junior year, that is when I first kicked a football. My head coach at my high school saw potential in me and from there I just believed in myself," Chavez said.

Even after playing two years of football in high school, Chavez did not think he would go to college to play the sport.

"I always thought I would play soccer in college, but I never received any offers for soccer so I felt there was potential in me to do something in kicking," Chavez said.

Chavez went the junior college route and enrolled at Riverside City College, where he became a junior college All-American before transferring to Idaho.

He is a unique player because he kicks right footed, but punts with his left foot.

"Growing up when I played soccer, every goal kick was with my left foot and every time the ball was on the ground, I used my right foot, so when I first picked up a football, it felt natural to use my left foot," Chavez said.

"If I was to punt with my right foot, my technique is horrible, I just feel so off, so I decided I was probably going to be a lefty for punting," Chavez said.

Head Coach Jason Eck was shocked when he saw Chavez for the first time, but he believes his unique ability is a big advantage.

"I could not believe it when he first told me he used both feet, but it is really a great thing because I think left footed punters are always a little tricky for returners because the spin of the ball is different and it is also good for his legs because sometimes you worry about a guy who does both kicking and punting. You worry if his leg will get worn out or get injured due to overwork, but switching legs certainly keeps him fresh," Eck said.

Last season came down to a Chavez field goal to send the game against Southeastern Louisiana to overtime. He slipped and missed.

"That is fuel to the fire. It is something I took with me all off-season and it gave me that little push to work a little bit harder. I felt like that was the greatest thing that ever happened to me," Chavez said.

Heading into his senior season, Chavez has his eyes set on one lofty goal.

"I definitely want to win a championship with this team. Coach Eck always preaches if we come together and we buy in and do the right things, there is no way we will not be playing for the FCS championship in Frisco, Texas," Chavez said.

The Vandals open their season on the road at Lamar on August 31st.

