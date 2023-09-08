Football Camp Report: New Idaho linebacker Tre Thomas looks to help fill void

Following departures of Fa'avae Fa'avae and Paul Moala, Thomas will look to anchor middle of Vandal defense.

MOSCOW, Idaho — As the preseason accolades continue to roll in for several members of the Idaho offense, the defense is meshing together with several new faces, including South Dakota transfer linebacker Tre Thomas.

Thomas has fit in quickly as he played under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich at his previous school.

"As soon as I got here, it felt like home. I knew Coach Aurich from South Dakota, so he was kind of the reason I came here. When I showed up my first day, I was instantly hooked. We had guys out here ready to work (on day one) and you could tell that the team has bought in," Thomas said.

Thomas's relationship with Aurich goes all the way back to his high school days.

"He was actually my first offer at Bemidji State and we stayed in contact. I loved him when he came for a home visit, my family loved him, he is just a funny guy. He played middle linebacker and he was a baller, so he does a good job of leading me and showing me new techniques and how to be a dawg," Thomas said.

The middle linebacker position is an important one for Idaho. Last year's team captain Fa'avae Fa'avae graduated and his linebacker partner Paul Moala transferred to Georgia Tech, leaving a gulf in the middle of the Idaho defense.

"We are really comfortable with who we have running around right now. Tre Thomas and Mathias Bertram are two older guys in the room who are going to step up and play to a high level and there are a couple of guys to keep an eye on. (Redshirt freshman) Dylan Layne is one of the smartest players I have ever coached and he has been really impressive," Aurich said.

Thomas is embracing the role of filling the shoes left behind by Fa'avae and Moala, much to Aurich's delight.

"I am very excited. As a mike linebacker, you are always around the ball and expected to make a play, so that is what I am going to do," Thomas said.

"I knew Tre was going to be well trained coming from the South Dakota program, they have great coaches over there. I also knew that is a guy who has NFL potential. We are going to get him here doing the high level stuff in our program like playing man coverage and handling some of our sideline to sideline fits. We are excited to see what he does," Aurich said.

As a newcomer, Thomas has been impressed by the desire in this year's Vandals team.

"They are just all ready to win. Everyone is bought in, I do not think I have ever been at a school where people are as bought in as this team is with Coach Eck. He does a great job of getting people on board, so I am excited to come be a part of this program's success," Thomas said.

