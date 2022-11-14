Heavy hearted Idaho football heads to Pocatello for Battle of the Domes on Saturday, needs a win against Idaho State to help playoff chances

The Vandals no longer control their own destiny for FCS playoffs following loss to UC Davis. They must win Saturday's game.

The Idaho football team is coming off of a loss to UC Davis and several players were acquainted with the victims of this tragedy.

"Your disappointment in losing a football game is definitely put in perspective with something much more important and serious like the loss of a life of a young person. We'll be operating with heavy hearts this week," Idaho head coach Jason Eck said.

The Vandals will travel to Pocatello on Saturday to take on 1-9 Idaho State, but Coach Eck says you can throw records out the window when it comes to a rivalry game such as the Battle of the Domes.

"I know we are going to get their best shot. I know they have some adversity to fight through this year, but they would like nothing more than to spoil our chance to get to seven wins, so I am expecting them to come out and play well. They are at home, so we need to go on the road and get another road win, so it will be a tough challenge and we need to play well," Eck said.

Idaho is now fighting for its playoff lives following a beatdown at home at the hands of UC Davis on Saturday. Coach Eck says the team must focus on handling their business first before worrying about playoffs ahead of Sunday's FCS selection show.

"Last week we controlled our own destiny for the playoffs, but we have lost that privilege now, so we cannot get caught up in what ifs. We need to handle our business because if we don't win this game, there are no what ifs. If we lose this game, this will be our last game, but if we play well and get a win, we have an opportunity to watch that selection show Sunday and see what happens," Eck said.

The Vandals and Bengals will kick it off at noon on Saturday. We will have game highlights on KREM 2 News at 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

