No. 15 Idaho preparing to renew rivalry with Eastern Washington

While the two teams seasons are going in different directions with Idaho sitting at 5-3 and Eastern Washington at 2-6, the Vandals aren't taking EWU lightly.

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 15 Idaho is coming off its first loss in Big Sky Conference play in a nail-biter at No. 2 Sacramento State 31-28.

The loss proved to the team just how far they've come this season, but also there's still room to improve.

"They're I think ranked number two in the country right now and they're a good team. You know, they're really good. They're 20-1 in their last 21 Big Sky games. So, to go on the road and play them tough... and you know, that was a game certainly that we had opportunities to win. So, we were very competitive in the game. So, I do think that shows that we're not far off, but I do think we can get better," said Idaho head coach Jason Eck.

This week, Idaho will look to bounce back from the loss with a rivalry matchup against Eastern Washington in the Kibbie Dome.

"They're an explosive offense and they can score, you know, they're down 21-0 to Sac State and they rip off 21 straight to tie it. So, they can score points fast, they can score them in bunches. So, you can't relax," said Eck. "They've had a very tough schedule, so their record is not, you know, probably up to their typical par, but they still have a lot of talented players and a good team and I expect coach Best, he's a very good coach. We'll get their best effort on Saturday."

Idaho is a game away from ensuring a winning season, but that's not what's on the Vandals' mind. They're thinking about the FCS playoffs.

"I don't think that'll be a major goal because that, you know, we've talked more about season goals as making the playoffs and you know, the sixth win would be a step on it, but you know, I think Idaho in the last 20 years has had two winning season. So yeah, obviously that'd be a good step in the right direction," said Eck.

Eastern Washington has won the past two matchups between these two. Coach Eck and crew looking to avoid it becoming a losing streak.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington kicks off at Noon on Saturday in the Kibbie Dome. That game can be watched on ESPN+.

