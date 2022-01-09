Talkin' with Travis: One-on-one interview with Idaho Head Coach Jason Eck before 2022 season

Hear from Jason Eck on heading into his first season as head coach of the Vandals and the return of the Battle of the Palouse.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Jason Eck's first full time coaching job was in Moscow with the Idaho Vandals in 2004. Now, Eck returns to where it all began taking over as Idaho football's head coach.

Eck spent the past six seasons at South Dakota State, serving as the offensive coordinator since 2019, where he helped lead the Jackrabbits to three semifinal appearances and a national championship game in the 2021 spring season.

Now, he hopes to turn things around in Moscow where the Vandals went 4-7 in 2021.

We spoke with Eck about taking over as head coach and his goal for the team this season. Plus, the return of the Battle of the Palouse and his relationship with WSU head coach Jake Dickert.

Watch the full interview below:

