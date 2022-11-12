No. 15 Idaho's second half comeback falls short in a 44-26 loss to UC Davis

The Vandals scored 12 unanswered points to start the second half, but the Aggies would respond to hang on for the 44-26 win.

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 15 Idaho's second half comeback falls short as UC Davis upsets the Vandals 44-26 at home.

UC Davis took control early outscoring Idaho 31-7 in the first half.

The Vandals would turn things around at the start of the second half scoring 12 unanswered points. Idaho would fail on a pair of two point conversions after two Hayden Hatten touchdown receptions.

The Aggies eventually found their feet with an Isaiah Gomez field goal before the end of the third quarter. Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. would later put the game out of reach with his third touchdown of the game for UC Davis to put the Aggies up 41-19 with 8:14 left to play.

Gilliam Jr. rushed 31 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Idaho's second half spark was provided by the Gevani McCoy and Hayden Hatten connection.

Hatten, coming off a program record four touchdown performance against Eastern Washington, had 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Gevani McCoy completed 28-of-39 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy also ran 10 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Jermaine Jackson had a big game for the Vandals as well with six catches for 118 yards.

The loss drops Idaho to 6-4 on the season and 5-2 in Big Sky Conference play. This marks a big win for UC Davis as the Aggies are fighting for a spot in the FCS playoffs. The win improves UC Davis to 6-4 on the season and 5-2 in Big Sky Conference play.