Football Camp Report: The Hatten House

Idaho football teammates and twin brothers Hayden and Hogan Hatten live in a house with their cousin Jack who is on the basketball team.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Somewhere in the Palouse, there's a house. A special house. And it's filled with Hatten's.

"The Hatten house, we just call it the chill zone," said redshirt junior wide receiver Hayden Hatten. "It's awesome"

"It has been an absolute dream come true, especially for college, like I think everybody that comes over says we have the best setup," said senior long snapper Hogan Hatten. "I'm gonna give a shout out to my dad, 'cheese', 'cheese-man' hooked us up."

Twin brothers Hayden and Hogan Hatten have been a big part of Idaho football's turnaround. Naturally, the two are living together in Moscow. Two years ago they helped add another Hatten to the house.

"My cousin Jack plays basketball. And so I approached coach Claus in his office, I was like, 'Hey, take a look at my cousin, like he's gonna be a freshman," said Hayden Hatten.

"Well, I talked to coach Claus and coach Tripp, who were the previous coaches. And at the last second, they're like, 'Hey, you can come and walk on.' I was like, deal I'm in," said redshirt sophomore guard Jack Hatten.

Then there were three.

"He didn't even have to live in the dorms. He lived with us because we got the house," said Hayden Hatten with a laugh.

Under one roof, three relatives and athletes. Naturally, the competition within the house was on.

"We got a couple games that are big time in the house. PGA (TOUR 2K) is definitely number one. We have a traveling mug that goes from Xbox to Xbox on, you know, whoever is the current champion," said Hogan Hatten.

"It's very prestigious in the Hatten household," said Hayden Hatten. "The coveted mug."

"The coveted mug is kind of where we go with it. It's like the trophy for the house," said Hogan Hatten.

"There's been times where I've lost and I haven't stayed at the house because they just non-stop," said Jack Hatten. "They just keep it coming when you lose."

Losing in video games or not, they're all winners. Hayden and Hogan grew up in Arizona and Jack grew up in California, therefore they weren't able to build much of a bond.

"It just made it difficult to see each other all the time. But we still talked a lot and we were very close. But when I came here and we started living together, I mean, now they're my best friends in the whole world and our parents are 10 times closer because they come and visit all the time," said Jack Hatten. "It changed our family forever."

A family brought together by Vandal athletics.

"You know, words can't describe how much this university has actually done for our family," said Hayden Hatten.

And of course, the Hatten house.

