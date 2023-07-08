Football Camp Report: Vandals offense poised for big season

Idaho returns all of its key skill position players from last season's playoff team.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — There will be fireworks in the Kibbie Dome this season. The Vandals return a stacked offensive unit that is sure to light up scoreboards.

When asked what he thinks the Vandals offense can do this season, redshirt senior wide receiver Jermaine Jackson responded with "Everything."

It sure seems that way heading into the 2023 season.

Idaho returns all of its key skill position players from last season's playoff team. The reigning Jerry Rice Award winner quarterback Gevani McCoy, Big Sky preseason MVP wide receiver Hayden Hatten, preseason all-conference wide receiver Jermaine Jackson and preseason all-conference running back Anthony woods are all back in Moscow.

"We got a lot of great players. So, now it just comes down to we can't screw it up as coaches because we've got a lot of great players," said head coach Jason Eck with a laugh.

"It's a blessing, you know, you don't really get a lot of these teams that come back with all these weapons. So we've been taking advantage of it, building off this momentum," said Jackson.

All four players broke out in Jason Eck's first year as head coach. They now have a full year of experience in the system.

"Just to build off of that, you know, last season and then we had this whole offseason," said redshirt sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy. "We're definitely at a good starting point, this camp compared to last camp, you know, we just all feel very comfortable going in to year two."

With that many mouths to feed it can be difficult to please everyone. That's not anything the Vandals are worried about.

"We all complement each other very well. And I think that's something that we all don't take for granted. You know, we notice like, 'Hey, we're all helping each other.' We're all, you know, either if it's improving each other's game at practice, and more importantly, getting each other open in the game," said redshirt junior wide receiver Hayden Hatten.

"A defense can't just focus on stopping the run game, or just the pass game. They got to worry about stopping both. So like, they can't just game plan and make sure they stop one," said sophomore running back Anthony Woods.

A selfless group of stars. Idaho seems poised to have a monster offensive season.

"Buckle up," said Jackson.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.