WSU ranked in AP Top 25 Poll for first time since 2019

Cougs ranked No. 23 following upset win over Wisconsin

PULLMAN, Wash. — For the first time since week four of the 2019 season and for the first time in Jake Dickert's tenure, Washington State is ranked in the AP top 25.

The Cougs come in at No. 23 in this week's poll following a 31-22 upset victory over then No. 19 Wisconsin Saturday in a sold out Martin Stadium.

WSU is 2-0 and face FCS opponent Northern Colorado on Saturday before welcoming Oregon State to Pullman to open PAC-12 conference play on September 23.

The Cougar offense under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has scored 81 points in two games and the defense under new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding has been potent at stopping the run.

This is a momentous occasion for a program on the outside looking in following a summer of major conference realignment.

The dissolving PAC-12 now has eight undefeated teams in the AP top 25.

Saturday night's field storming in Pullman marked a return to prominence for a program which has had ongoing change over the past four seasons.

There is no doubt this is officially Dickert's program as the "Cougs vs. everybody" mantra was repeated time and again on Saturday night.

Dickert believes his program has earned its ranking and believes WSU belongs among the cream of the crop in the college football landscape.

"Our team belongs at the highest level, our program does. That's in my heart. I believe that, I say that with meaning," Dickert said.