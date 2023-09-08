Steve Gleason named honorary team captain for upcoming Saints season-opener against Tennessee

Gleason was named honorary team captain alongside former Tennessee Titans linebacker Tim Shaw to bring further awareness to ALS.

NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saint and WSU alum Steve Gleason will serve as honorary team captain for the team's upcoming season-opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Gleason was named honorary team captain alongside former Tennessee Titans linebacker Tim Shaw to bring further awareness to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Gleason has been battling ALS since 2011. Born and raised in Spokane, Gleason earned consecutive defensive MVP awards as a linebacker while attending school at Gonzaga Prep. Following his graduation in 1995, he accepted a scholarship to play college football at WSU. In 1997, Gleason served as starting linebacker for the Coug team that advanced to the Rose Bowl.

Gleason's athletic accomplishments weren't only limited to football during his time at WSU. He was a four-year starter at center field for the WSU baseball team and holds the school record for most triples.

After college, Gleason began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, where he helped lead the team to one of their most successful seasons in 2006.

Gleason will represent his old team at the coin toss alongside 2023 Saints captains Derek Carr, Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, J.T. Gray, Tyrann Mathieu Erik McCoy and Zach Wood.

The game will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. P.T. and will air on CBS.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.