WSU students, fans excited ahead of first season game

Fans want to show their support for that school that rocks the crimson, grey, and white.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The last few weeks have been hectic for Washington State University.

The PAC-12 conference the Cougars have known for so many years suddenly crumbled, leaving the school, fans and students wondering what's next. The conference may not be the future of WSU but what matters right now is the game ahead.

"My parents are coming up, my boyfriend's coming so it's very hype," one student said. Everybody's excited and everyone's jumping up and down."

"Enjoy it while lasts, you know." Another student said. "WSU is still going to be a top school. We're still gonna enjoy our experience"

So, do the students seem ready?

"As soon as you get in even before kickoff, there's an energy about it. And that's what gets me really excited," one student said.

Conferences can change, and schedules may switch up, but one thing that won't go away is Cougar Pride.

