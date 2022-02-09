WSU football wins thrilling Battle of the Palouse on newcomer Henley's interception

Idaho proves tough test for Cougs in game one of the season

PULLMAN, Wash. — The first Battle of the Palouse in six years certainly lived up to the hype as Washington State hung on to defeat a very game Idaho Vandals team, 24-17 tonight at Martin Stadium.

This game was decided with 12 seconds to go in the game when Vandal quarterback Gevani McCoy was intercepted near the end zone by WSU newcomer, linebacker Daiyan Henley.

There were storylines galore in this game, perhaps none more fascinating than the Idaho quarterback competition. We found out just before kickoff that the competition was won by redshirt freshman McCoy over three others.

McCoy played well tonight going 21 of 32 for 212 yards and a touchdown. He did throw two interceptions, however, including the one into double coverage that sealed tonight's ballgame.

On the other side, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward was stellar tonight for WSU. Ward was 25 of 40 for 215 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.

The game began with the Cougs fumbling on consecutive drives. On their first drive, it was freshman Jaylen Jenkins who coughed it up. On the following drive, Ward connected with wide receiver Donovan Ollie, who was stripped by Marcus Harris. Harris capitalized with a scoop and score to put the Vandals up early,7-0.

The Cougs finally put a tally on the scoreboard with 3:13 to go in the first half when Ward found Renard Bell on a screen pass for a three yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 Vandal lead.

McCoy would be intercepted on the ensuing drive by Chau Smith-Wade, which led to a Dean Janikowski field goal to level the score at the half.

WSU came alive in the second half and took their first lead with 8:17 to go in the third quarter when Ward found Dezhaun Stribling for the 13 yard touchdown reception to make it a 17-10 game.

The Cougs would add to the lead in the fourth quarter as Jenkins atoned for his fumble with an eight yard touchdown reception to make this a 24-10 game and give WSU some breathing room.

It did not last long as McCoy led an eight play 75 yard drive in four and a half minutes to cut the lead to just a touchdown. McCoy found Jordan Dwyer for a 23 yard touchdown with six minutes to play to get Idaho within seven at 24-17.

WSU attempted to put the game away with a field goal with under a minute to play, but Janikowski uncharacteristically missed his second field goal of the night and Idaho had fifty-three seconds left to make something happen.

McCoy promptly marched the Vandals down the field to the WSU 28 yard line with 12 seconds left. On the next play, he took a shot at the end zone, but the Nevada transfer, Henley stepped in and made the play to end the ballgame.

WSU wins the Battle of the Palouse 24-17.

Next Up:

Washington State travels to Wisconsin next Saturday. That game is set to kick off at 12:30 PM.