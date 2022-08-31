Talkin' with Travis: One-on-one interview with WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert before 2022 season

Hear from Jake Dickert on his first full season in charge and the return of the Battle of the Palouse.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After leading WSU to a 3-2 record as interim head coach last season, Jake Dickert heads into his first full season as the man in charge of Washington State football.

The Cougs enter this season with a defense filled with players who earned All-Pac-12 preseason honors and a new look offense under new offensive coordinator Eric Morris and transfer quarterback Cameron Ward.

We spoke with Dickert about the team before the 2022 campaign begins and got his take on the return of the Battle of the Palouse. This is the first time both WSU and Idaho will face each other on the football field since 2016.

This Battle of the Palouse is extra special for Dickert, as he will be facing fellow first year head coach Jason Eck. Both Dickert and Eck coached together at Minnesota State, Mankato in 2014 and South Dakota State in 2016.

Watch the full interview with Dickert below:

