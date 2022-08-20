WSU's offense shines in second team scrimmage at Martin Stadium

Quarterback Cameron Ward led an impressive, up-tempo two minute touchdown drive to highlight the Cougs' scrimmage.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State football team made its way to Gesa Field bright and early this morning for the second scrimmage of fall camp. Today's scrimmage was highlighted by an impressive two minute drill led by new starting quarterback Cameron Ward.

"I would say in that two minute period, we had a good run, the tempo was up. That's exactly how we wanted to do it and I think we executed it well," WSU junior offensive lineman Jack Wilson said.

On the second drive of the day by the first team offense, we received a glimpse of what the up tempo "Coug Raid" is capable of. Ward manufactured a five play, 75 yard touchdown drive in less than two minutes.

"Cam operating that two minute drill, he is a special one," WSU head coach Jake Dickert said.

"To have (the offensive line) keep Cam upright and to have big plays like that and go out there and score in a two minute drill is just awesome. Those results will be what we need and there will be a confidence brewing within that offensive unit," Dickert said.

The drive was capped off with a Ward touchdown pass to returning super senior wide receiver Renard Bell.

"Renard in year seven, in his second scrimmage, knowing he is not going to get a ton of reps, had more focus and mental positivity walking out of that tunnel today than I have seen in a long time," Dickert said.

The Cougs' first team defense was without starting cornerbacks Chau Smith-Wade and Derrick Langford due to injury. Coach Dickert took notice of some issues in his secondary.

"I was not happy with the defensive communication today. I think that is due to a couple of guys being down, but there are some things on that back end we need to clean up. There were too many explosive plays today," Dickert said.

We sit just two weeks away from kickoff of the Cougs' season opener on September 3rd against Idaho. We will have continued coverage of the remainder of fall camp on KREM 2. Kickoff for the season opener is scheduled for 6:30 PM at Martin Stadium.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.