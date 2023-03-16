WSU's Jack Wilson to transfer for final year of eligibility

Wilson took the news to Twitter, and looked back WSU's impact on him and his career.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) basketball and football player Jack Wilson announced his plans to transfer for his final year of eligibility.

Wilson took the news to Twitter and looked back on WSU's impact on him and his career. According to the post, he hopes to lead a career leading others, the way WSU has inspired him.

"I learned life lessons from these amazing staffs and teammates that I will hold in my heart forever," Wilson said in a Tweet.

The 6'11" athlete is best known as WSU's tallest football player in program history. He started out in basketball, then added football to his roster after Coach Jake Dickert recruited him to the team. He is the first athlete to play both football and basketball since 2007-2008.

Now, he's transferring to further his education. But he's reassured everyone he will always be a Coug.

"I hope a day comes where I can coach, teach or somehow positively impact future Cougs," Wilson said. "In the meantime, I'll be rooting you guys on from wherever I am at."

