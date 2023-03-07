x
Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga's Drew Timme named First Team All-American by Sporting News

Timme was named First Team All-Conference the last two seasons, after being named All-Freshman in 2019 through 2020.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Bulldog Drew Timme was named First Team All-American by Sporting News

The All-American is an honorary sports team consisting of players chosen as the best by the NCAA. Sporting Nation picked Timme for the First Team All-American for the third season in a row. 

Timme was named First Team All-Conference the last two seasons, after being named All-Freshman in 2019 through 2020. The Zag averages the highest points in the West Coast Conference with 21 points per game. He is five points away from being Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer, collecting over 2,000 points since he began his basketball career. 

Other people on the First Team All-American include Jalen Wilson of Kansas, Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Brandon Miller of Alabama.

