Gonzaga's Drew Timme named First Team All-American by Sporting News

Timme was named First Team All-Conference the last two seasons, after being named All-Freshman in 2019 through 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Bulldog Drew Timme was named First Team All-American by Sporting News.

The All-American is an honorary sports team consisting of players chosen as the best by the NCAA. Sporting Nation picked Timme for the First Team All-American for the third season in a row.

Timme was named First Team All-Conference the last two seasons, after being named All-Freshman in 2019 through 2020. The Zag averages the highest points in the West Coast Conference with 21 points per game. He is five points away from being Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer, collecting over 2,000 points since he began his basketball career.

Other people on the First Team All-American include Jalen Wilson of Kansas, Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and Brandon Miller of Alabama.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.