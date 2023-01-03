Fans celebrate Drew Timme's final home game in the Kennel

Wednesday night's game kicks off the end of the “Timme Time” era. Drew Timme will play his last home game in The Kennel.

From the first time he took to the court to his last, basketball fans will remember Drew Timme for his game play and his other notable signatures.

Tuesday, Drew Timme announced he wouldn’t be coming back to GU for his final year of eligibility.

So, Wednesday night's final home game will mark the end of an era, but fans said they're excited for his next steps.

“Gonna be sad but it’s great to see what he’s done for the program,” Gonzaga freshman Josh Cisnerous said.

“Really good dude," senior Nilay Murty shared. "Love him. Glad he’s happy to be a Zag. We’re really proud of him.”

Timme has spent four years donning a Bulldogs jersey.

Fans said every game in the Kennel is a game to watch and a game to watch is exactly what fans expected to see Wednesday night.

“It’s crazy because he started when we were freshmen so we've never had Gonzaga games without Drew Timme," senior Oliver Hunter recalled. It'll definitely be a different Gonzaga without him. Gonna put Chicago State in the spin cycle tonight.”

Even though Wednesday is his last time playing in the Kennel, fans said Timme’s time isn’t up yet. There’s still work to do.

“We’re all behind them," Murty said. "We want to see them make a deep run in March and win the WCC obviously.”

“Hopefully this last year we can get WCC conference championship and March Madnes- ship,” Cisnerous said.

Timme walks away from his time as a Zag with the most baskets in Gonzaga history.

Wednesday, he was also named the West Coast Conference player of the year for the second season in a row.

