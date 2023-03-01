Gonzaga WBB head coach named WCC Coach of the Year, Kaylynne Truong named Player of the Year

Gonzaga Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Fortier was named the WCC Coach of the Year. Additionally, Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong was named Player of the Year.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Fortier was named the 2023 WCC Coach of the Year. Additionally, Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong was named the 2023 WCC Player of the Year.

Truong, Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell were selected First Team All-WCC. McKayla Williams was tabbed for honorable mention and Calli Stokes earned All-Freshman Team honors.



This is the fifth time Fortier has been named WCC Coach of the Year. The last time she earned the honor was in 2019.

Fortier has led the Zags to multiple top-25 wins and a current 27-3 overall ranking, as well as a 14-1 in the WCC. This season, she led the team to a 14-game winning streak and a perfect 15-0 at home. The Lady Zags also won the Regular Season WCC Title for the 18th time this season, Fortier's seventh in nine years.



Truong is Gonzaga's eleventh Player of the Year and the first since 2021.This is the first time she has received an all-conference honor. Truong stepped up in a big role as Gonzaga's starting point guard, averaging 17.4 points per game in conference play and 16.4 points overall. She is currently 16th in the country in three-point percentage and 25th in the country in assists.

Below are the award winners:



Coach of the Year – Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga

Player of the Year – Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga

Newcomer of the Year – Tess Heal, Santa Clara

Defensive Player of the Year – Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego and Lauren Gustin, BYU

Sixth Woman of the Year – Jasmine Gayles, San Francisco



All-Conference First Team

Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary's

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Nani Falatea, BYU

Alex Fowler, Portland

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Tess Heal, Santa Clara

Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco

Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga

Liz Smith, Pacific

Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga



All-Conference Second Team

Maisie Burnham, Portland

Kennedy Dickie, San Francisco

Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego

Kiera Oakry, San Diego

Taycee Wedin, Saint Mary's



All-Conference Honorable Mention

Sam Ashby, Pacific

Kasey Neubert, San Diego

Emme Shearer, Portland

Ally Stedman, Pepperdine

Marly Walls, Pepperdine

McKayla Williams, Gonzaga



All-Freshman Team

Amanda Barcello, BYU

Tess Heal, Santa Clara

Marya Hudgins, Santa Clara

Veronica Sheffey, San Diego

Calli Stokes, Gonzaga

