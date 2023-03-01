Gonzaga WBB head coach named WCC Coach of the Year, Kaylynne Truong named Player of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga women's guard and the head coach received high honors from the West Coast Conference (WCC) on Wednesday.
Gonzaga Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Fortier was named the 2023 WCC Coach of the Year. Additionally, Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong was named the 2023 WCC Player of the Year.
Truong, Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell were selected First Team All-WCC. McKayla Williams was tabbed for honorable mention and Calli Stokes earned All-Freshman Team honors.
This is the fifth time Fortier has been named WCC Coach of the Year. The last time she earned the honor was in 2019.
Fortier has led the Zags to multiple top-25 wins and a current 27-3 overall ranking, as well as a 14-1 in the WCC. This season, she led the team to a 14-game winning streak and a perfect 15-0 at home. The Lady Zags also won the Regular Season WCC Title for the 18th time this season, Fortier's seventh in nine years.
Truong is Gonzaga's eleventh Player of the Year and the first since 2021.This is the first time she has received an all-conference honor. Truong stepped up in a big role as Gonzaga's starting point guard, averaging 17.4 points per game in conference play and 16.4 points overall. She is currently 16th in the country in three-point percentage and 25th in the country in assists.
Below are the award winners:
Coach of the Year – Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga
Player of the Year – Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga
Newcomer of the Year – Tess Heal, Santa Clara
Defensive Player of the Year – Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego and Lauren Gustin, BYU
Sixth Woman of the Year – Jasmine Gayles, San Francisco
All-Conference First Team
Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary's
Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Nani Falatea, BYU
Alex Fowler, Portland
Lauren Gustin, BYU
Tess Heal, Santa Clara
Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga
Liz Smith, Pacific
Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga
All-Conference Second Team
Maisie Burnham, Portland
Kennedy Dickie, San Francisco
Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego
Kiera Oakry, San Diego
Taycee Wedin, Saint Mary's
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Sam Ashby, Pacific
Kasey Neubert, San Diego
Emme Shearer, Portland
Ally Stedman, Pepperdine
Marly Walls, Pepperdine
McKayla Williams, Gonzaga
All-Freshman Team
Amanda Barcello, BYU
Tess Heal, Santa Clara
Marya Hudgins, Santa Clara
Veronica Sheffey, San Diego
Calli Stokes, Gonzaga
