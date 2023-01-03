Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim is finalist for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is one of five players still in the running for the Player of the Year Award.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is one of the five finalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Ejim, a junior, leads the Zags in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game. She has recorded six double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.

This is the first time Ejim has been a finalist for the award. She is joined on the final list by four other players, including another from the West Coast Conference.

2023 Becky Hammond Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Finalists

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., Forward

Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., Forward

Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., Guard

Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., Forward

Myah Selland, South Dakota St., R-Sr., Forward

The winner will be announced in late March.

.@_vonnyyy_ has been named a finalist for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year 😤 pic.twitter.com/U75YzF6gcv — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 1, 2023

The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team won the WCC regular-season title this year. The team is currently ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play. The Gonzaga women will next play in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6.

