Gonzaga

Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim is finalist for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is one of five players still in the running for the Player of the Year Award.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is one of the five finalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Ejim, a junior, leads the Zags in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game. She has recorded six double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.

This is the first time Ejim has been a finalist for the award. She is joined on the final list by four other players, including another from the West Coast Conference.

2023 Becky Hammond Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Finalists

  • Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., Forward
  • Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., Forward
  • Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., Guard
  • Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., Forward
    Myah Selland, South Dakota St., R-Sr., Forward

The winner will be announced in late March.

The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team won the WCC regular-season title this year. The team is currently ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.  

The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play. The Gonzaga women will next play in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

