Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim is finalist for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is one of the five finalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.
Ejim, a junior, leads the Zags in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game. She has recorded six double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.
This is the first time Ejim has been a finalist for the award. She is joined on the final list by four other players, including another from the West Coast Conference.
2023 Becky Hammond Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Finalists
- Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., Forward
- Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., Forward
- Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., Guard
- Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., Forward
Myah Selland, South Dakota St., R-Sr., Forward
The winner will be announced in late March.
The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team won the WCC regular-season title this year. The team is currently ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.
The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play. The Gonzaga women will next play in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6.
Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.